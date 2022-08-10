View All IVE Group News

IVE Group - Implementation Deed for prospective Ovato asset acquisition



IVE Group Limited (IVE, ASX:IGL) announces entry into an implementation deed (Implementation Deed) with Ovato Limited (Administrators Appointed) (Ovato) and the Ovato Administrators (defined below) under which the parties agree to progress good faith negotiations for signing of an asset sale agreement pursuant to which IVE would acquire all or substantially all, or a material part or parts of, the business or assets of Ovato and its subsidiaries (Proposed Transaction).



On 21 July 2022, Christopher Clarke Hill, Ross Andrew Blakeley and Ben Peter Campbell of FTI Consulting (Ovato Administrators) were appointed as joint and several administrators of Ovato and the other members of the Ovato company group.



