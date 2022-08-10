Media ReleasesIVE Group

View All IVE Group News


IVE Group - Implementation Deed for prospective Ovato asset acquisition

10 Aug 2022 08:32 AM


IVE Group Limited (IVE, ASX:IGL) announces entry into an implementation deed (Implementation Deed) with Ovato Limited (Administrators Appointed) (Ovato) and the Ovato Administrators (defined below) under which the parties agree to progress good faith negotiations for signing of an asset sale agreement pursuant to which IVE would acquire all or substantially all, or a material part or parts of, the business or assets of Ovato and its subsidiaries (Proposed Transaction).

On 21 July 2022, Christopher Clarke Hill, Ross Andrew Blakeley and Ben Peter Campbell of FTI Consulting (Ovato Administrators) were appointed as joint and several administrators of Ovato and the other members of the Ovato company group.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.