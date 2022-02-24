Media ReleasesIVE Group

IVE Group Announces Half Year Results to 31 December 2021

24 Feb 2022 08:16 AM


IVE Group Limited (IVE or The Company, ASX:IGL) is pleased to announce its financial results for the six months to 31 December, 2021. IVE has delivered a significant uplift in earnings per share (EPS) over the previous corresponding period (PCP) as a result of solid revenue growth, stable margins, and leverage of the recalibrated cost base.

Financial Performance

* Revenue $382.6m +12.2% on PCP
* EBITDA $55.2m + 24.7% on PCP
* NPAT $20.9m +99% on PCP
* EPS 14.6cps +104% on PCP
* Operating cash conversion to EBITDA 78%
* Net Debt $78.7m
* Cash on Hand $51.6m
* Interim dividend of 8.5 cents per share, fully franked

For more information, download the attached PDF.

