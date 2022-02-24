View All IVE Group News

IVE Group Announces Half Year Results to 31 December 2021



IVE Group Limited (IVE or The Company, ASX:IGL) is pleased to announce its financial results for the six months to 31 December, 2021. IVE has delivered a significant uplift in earnings per share (EPS) over the previous corresponding period (PCP) as a result of solid revenue growth, stable margins, and leverage of the recalibrated cost base.



Financial Performance



* Revenue $382.6m +12.2% on PCP

* EBITDA $55.2m + 24.7% on PCP

* NPAT $20.9m +99% on PCP

* EPS 14.6cps +104% on PCP

* Operating cash conversion to EBITDA 78%

* Net Debt $78.7m

* Cash on Hand $51.6m

* Interim dividend of 8.5 cents per share, fully franked



