IVE Group - Trading Update for the 4 months to 31 October 2021 & Outlook



IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) is pleased to provide an updated on recent trading conditions and current outlook.



Trading update for the 4 months to 31 October 2021



There has been strong revenue recovery and momentum across the business with revenue up 9% over pcp.



-- EBITDA & NPAT up 32% and 75% respectively on pcp, demonstrating heightened operating leverage across the business as highlighted in FY21 full year results



-- Cash on hand at 31 October 2021 of $42m (post repaying $50m in senior debt facility in August 2021)



-- Net Debt at 31 October 2021 of $89.7m



