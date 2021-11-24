Media ReleasesIVE Group

IVE Group - Trading Update for the 4 months to 31 October 2021 & Outlook

24 Nov 2021 10:36 AM


IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) is pleased to provide an updated on recent trading conditions and current outlook.

Trading update for the 4 months to 31 October 2021

There has been strong revenue recovery and momentum across the business with revenue up 9% over pcp.

-- EBITDA & NPAT up 32% and 75% respectively on pcp, demonstrating heightened operating leverage across the business as highlighted in FY21 full year results

-- Cash on hand at 31 October 2021 of $42m (post repaying $50m in senior debt facility in August 2021)

-- Net Debt at 31 October 2021 of $89.7m

