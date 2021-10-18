IVE Group - Strategic acquisitions expand IVE retail display & 3PL offer

IVE Group Limited (IVE) today announces that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of retail display and 3PL business Active Display Group (ADG), and Melbourne based AFI Branding Solutions (AFI).
The total purchase consideration for both ADG and AFI is $6.5m, $5.2m payable on completion, with $1.3m of the total payable as deferred consideration based on the achievement of agreed revenue targets over a 24 month period.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
