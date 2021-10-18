Media ReleasesIVE Group

IVE Group - Strategic acquisitions expand IVE retail display & 3PL offer

18 Oct 2021 09:53 AM


IVE Group Limited (IVE) today announces that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of retail display and 3PL business Active Display Group (ADG), and Melbourne based AFI Branding Solutions (AFI).

The total purchase consideration for both ADG and AFI is $6.5m, $5.2m payable on completion, with $1.3m of the total payable as deferred consideration based on the achievement of agreed revenue targets over a 24 month period.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

