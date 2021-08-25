Media ReleasesIVE Group

IVE Group - Appendix 4E & Financial Statements - Year ended 30 June 2021

25 Aug 2021 08:18 AM


Current Reporting Period: For the year ended 30 June 2021

Previous Corresponding Period: For the year ended 30 June 2020

This information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2021 Year End Financial Report of IVE Group Limited and its controlled entities and any public announcements made in the period by IVE Group Limited in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Listing Rules.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

