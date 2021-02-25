View All IVE Group News

IVE Group Announces Half Year Results to 31 December 2020



IVE Group Limited (IVE Group or The Company, ASX:IGL) is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (1H FY21).



The strength of IVE's client relationships, flexibility of the cost base, and the Company's capacity to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 delivered a solid financial performance for the period. Strong free cashflow has resulted in continued high liquidity, a further meaningful reduction in net debt, and the resumption of dividend payments. Previous guidance for the FY21 full year is reaffirmed.



