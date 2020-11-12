View All IVE Group News

IVE Group - On market share buy-back



IVE Group Limited (IVE or the Company) today announces its intention, as part of its ongoing capital management strategy, to conduct an on-market share buy-back program of up to 10% of the Company’s ordinary shares (There are currently approximately 148.2 million ordinary shares on issue).



Given the current share price, the Directors are of the view that an on market buy-back program represents a flexible and efficient capital management initiative that benefits shareholders and reflects confidence in the Company’s ongoing performance.



