IVE Group - Change of Company Secretary



IVE Group Limited (IVE or the Company) advises the appointment of Sarah Prince as joint Company Secretary effective 25 November, 2020. IVE Chief Financial Officer Darren Dunkley remains as joint Company Secretary. Sarah will also be the primary person responsible for communications with the ASX pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 12.6.



Sarah’s appointment follows the resignation of Naomi Dolmatoff as joint Company Secretary also effective 25 November, 2020.



