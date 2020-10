View All IVE Group News

IVE Group - Long Term Contract Executed With Australian Community Media



IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) (IVE) today announces it has signed a long term contract with Australian Community Media (ACM) for printing and distribution of publications currently published and managed by ACM.



It is envisaged the contract will generate revenues of circa $100m+ over the five-year term, with revenue transitioning to IVE over the remainder of FY21.



