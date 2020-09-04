View All IVE Group News

IVE Group - S&P DJI Announces September 2020 Quarterly Rebalance



S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective at the open of trading on September 21, 2020. Please note that in this announcement, and for future quarterly S&P/ASX Index Announcements, rebalance changes for the S&P/ASX All Technology Index will be included.



Effective from the December 2020 quarterly review onwards, this S&P/ASX Index Announcement will be made available after the market close on the relevant Friday of the respective rebalance month, rather than prior to the market open, in order to align with standard S&P DJI announcement polices.



Further to that, rebalance changes for the S&P/ASX All Australian 50 and S&P/ASX All Australian 200 Indices will no longer be included in the S&P/ASX Index Announcement.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document