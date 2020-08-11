View All IVE Group News

IVE Group Announces Coles Group to Reduce Use of Printed Medium for Catalogues



IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) announces that it has been informed by Coles Group Ltd (Coles) that they intend to scale back the use of the printed medium for catalogues. From September 9, 2020, Coles will cease the distribution of the weekly catalogue that is currently printed and distributed by IVE to circa 7 million Australian households weekly through approximately 14,000 walkers nationally.



Coles has indicated it will increase the volume of in store copies of the catalogue and will continue producing the monthly Coles in store magazine.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document