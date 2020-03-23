View All IVE Group News

COVID-19 Update, FY20 Guidance & Interim Dividend Withdrawn



IVE Group Limited (IVE or the Company) today announces that due to the unprecedenteduncertainty surrounding the on-going impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company considers it appropriate to withdraw the FY20 EBITDA guidance previouslyannounced to the market on 26 February, 2020. Additionally, the Board considers it prudent to cancel the interim dividend of 8.6 cents($12.7m) announced on 26 February 2020, as permitted by the Company’s constitution. This measure is precautionary and reflects a desire to maintain strong liquidity in an increasingly volatile and uncertain time.



