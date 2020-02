View All IVE Group News

IVE Group Announces Half Year Results to 31 December 2019



IVE Group Limited (ASX: IGL) is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 (1H FY20). The market leading business is performing well in a subdued market while continuing to deliver an attractive dividend for shareholders.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document