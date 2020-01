View All IVE Group News

Completion of Acquisition of Salmat Marketing Solutions



Further to IVE Group Limited’s (ASX:IGL) (IVE) announcement on November 25, 2019, IVE today announces it has completed the acquisitions of Salmat Marketing Solutions and Reach Media New Zealand, the Australian and New Zealand catalogue distribution business of Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM).



