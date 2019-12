View All IVE Group News

IVE to acquire Salmat Marketing Solutions and Reach Media New Zealand

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Salmat Marketing Solutions, the Australian catalogue distribution business of Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM), for consideration of $25 million.



The transaction includes the acquisition of Reach Media NZ Limited, Salmat’s catalogue distribution business in New Zealand.



