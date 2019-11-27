View All IVE Group News

IVE Group Limited Results of Annual General Meeting – 26 November 2019

As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, IVE Group Limited (ASX: IGL) advises that the result of the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 is as set out in the attached.



All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority by way of a poll.



These results are provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and include a summary of the poll voting results and votes by proxies on the items of business considered at the AGM.



For further information please download PDF attached: