Executive Chairman’s Review – Annual General Meeting 2019

STRATEGIC INTENT OVER TIME



Over the last year the Group continued with the most significant investment program the sector has seen for a very long time, demonstrating our confidence in the industry, and our capacity as a business to execute major initiatives effectively.



Our strategic investment program commenced shortly after our listing in December 2015, and would best be described as a period of further diversification, significant expansion and growth in the scale of our business. The enhanced value proposition we take to market remains compelling to our clients, and clearly demonstrates that our strategy of ensuring and maintaining our relevance in the marketing communications space over a long period continues to serve us very well.



