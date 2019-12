View All IVE Group News

IVE Group announces Salmat enters into an agreement to sell Marketing Solutions



Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) today announces that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Marketing Solutions business to a wholly owned subsidiary of IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) for $25 million cash (subject to customary net working capital adjustments on completion).



Under the terms of the agreement, completion is scheduled to occur on 1 January 2020, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent.



