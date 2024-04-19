View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Ovarian Cancer Test Validation



INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ or INOVIQ) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an analytical validation study for its blood test for ovarian cancer. Overall, the test correctly identified 85% of all samples tested (76% of the cancer samples and 94% of the cancer free samples).



The blood test is a simple, accurate and affordable combination immunoassay developed using both a CA125 monoclonal antibody (used by leading diagnostic companies) combined with our SubB2M detection reagent. The addition of SubB2M ensures that the test only detects CA125 that is produced by cancer cells, resulting in improved specificity for cancer and potentially a reduced number of false positive test results.



