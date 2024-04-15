Media ReleasesINOVIQ

INOVIQ and Promega sign Global EXO-NET Agreement




INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ) and Promega Corporation (Promega) are partnering to unlock the commercial potential of exosomes for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. This agreement will offer Promega customers world-class exosome solutions for manual, automated and high-throughput exosome isolation and nucleic acid extraction.



The strategic Supply and Distribution Agreement will provide researchers with world-class exosome research solutions to enable exosome biomarker discovery and diagnostics development. This agreement will leverage INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® pan-exosome capture tool and Promega expertise in nucleic acid purification systems.

