View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ and Promega sign Global EXO-NET Agreement



INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ) and Promega Corporation (Promega) are partnering to unlock the commercial potential of exosomes for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. This agreement will offer Promega customers world-class exosome solutions for manual, automated and high-throughput exosome isolation and nucleic acid extraction.



Unlocking the commercial potential of exosomes



The strategic Supply and Distribution Agreement will provide researchers with world-class exosome research solutions to enable exosome biomarker discovery and diagnostics development. This agreement will leverage INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® pan-exosome capture tool and Promega expertise in nucleic acid purification systems.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document