Media ReleasesINOVIQ

View All INOVIQ News


INOVIQ detects 19% more breast cancers than leading test

22 Feb 2024 02:42 PM


INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ or INOVIQ) is excited to announce the successful completion of its breast cancer study.

In a 2023 clinical validation study (n=483), INOVIQ’s SubB2M/CA15-3 test detected over 80% of breast cancers across all stages with 93% specificity. The recently completed monitoring study showed INOVIQ’s test detected breast cancer across key cancer subtypes, correctly identified 19% more breast cancers than a leading approved test and was effective for monitoring breast cancer. The Company intends to use these results to attract a partner to speed up the commercialisation of the test.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?