INOVIQ detects 19% more breast cancers than leading test



INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ or INOVIQ) is excited to announce the successful completion of its breast cancer study.



In a 2023 clinical validation study (n=483), INOVIQ’s SubB2M/CA15-3 test detected over 80% of breast cancers across all stages with 93% specificity. The recently completed monitoring study showed INOVIQ’s test detected breast cancer across key cancer subtypes, correctly identified 19% more breast cancers than a leading approved test and was effective for monitoring breast cancer. The Company intends to use these results to attract a partner to speed up the commercialisation of the test.



