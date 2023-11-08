View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - ANSEV Meeting Presentations



Melbourne, Australia, 8 November 2023: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) today advises that it will present new data on the effectiveness and utility of its proprietary exosome isolation technology, EXO-NET®, at the Annual Meeting of the Australia and New Zealand Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ANSEV) in South Australia from 7-10 November.



ANZEV is the leading Australian exosome scientific conference and provides further opportunity for INOVIQ to showcase these important advances to key opinion leaders in the extracellular vesicle field.



