INOVIQ - ANSEV Meeting Presentations

08 Nov 2023 10:30 AM


Melbourne, Australia, 8 November 2023: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) today advises that it will present new data on the effectiveness and utility of its proprietary exosome isolation technology, EXO-NET®, at the Annual Meeting of the Australia and New Zealand Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ANSEV) in South Australia from 7-10 November.

ANZEV is the leading Australian exosome scientific conference and provides further opportunity for INOVIQ to showcase these important advances to key opinion leaders in the extracellular vesicle field.

