Media ReleasesINOVIQ

View All INOVIQ News


INOVIQ - Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - September 2023

30 Oct 2023 09:30 AM


-- INOVIQ and Promega sign a global joint marketing agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® exosome capture technology and Promega Nucleic Acid purification systems
-- INOVIQ and ResearchDx sign a license and supply agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® pan-exosome capture product to provide EXO-NET services in the USA
-- Serum equivalence study confirms EXO-NET isolates extracellular vesicles (EVs) from both plasma and serum samples, enabling access to large biobanks for further research
-- SubB2M/CA15-3 study for breast cancer monitoring and SubB2M/CA125 analytical validation on-track for completion by end December 2023
-- INOVIQ CSO Professor Gregory Rice awarded the Joan Hunt Senior Award in Placentology
-- Post quarter, experienced director and investment banker, David Williams appointed Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect effective 29 November 2023
-- Cash balance of $6.29m as at 30 September 2023

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.