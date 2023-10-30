View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - September 2023



-- INOVIQ and Promega sign a global joint marketing agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® exosome capture technology and Promega Nucleic Acid purification systems

-- INOVIQ and ResearchDx sign a license and supply agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® pan-exosome capture product to provide EXO-NET services in the USA

-- Serum equivalence study confirms EXO-NET isolates extracellular vesicles (EVs) from both plasma and serum samples, enabling access to large biobanks for further research

-- SubB2M/CA15-3 study for breast cancer monitoring and SubB2M/CA125 analytical validation on-track for completion by end December 2023

-- INOVIQ CSO Professor Gregory Rice awarded the Joan Hunt Senior Award in Placentology

-- Post quarter, experienced director and investment banker, David Williams appointed Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect effective 29 November 2023

-- Cash balance of $6.29m as at 30 September 2023



