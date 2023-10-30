INOVIQ - Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - September 2023

-- INOVIQ and Promega sign a global joint marketing agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® exosome capture technology and Promega Nucleic Acid purification systems
-- INOVIQ and ResearchDx sign a license and supply agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® pan-exosome capture product to provide EXO-NET services in the USA
-- Serum equivalence study confirms EXO-NET isolates extracellular vesicles (EVs) from both plasma and serum samples, enabling access to large biobanks for further research
-- SubB2M/CA15-3 study for breast cancer monitoring and SubB2M/CA125 analytical validation on-track for completion by end December 2023
-- INOVIQ CSO Professor Gregory Rice awarded the Joan Hunt Senior Award in Placentology
-- Post quarter, experienced director and investment banker, David Williams appointed Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect effective 29 November 2023
-- Cash balance of $6.29m as at 30 September 2023
