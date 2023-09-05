View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ and ResearchDx sign USA EXO-NET Services Agreement

INOVIQ and ResearchDx sign a license and supply agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® pan-exosome capture product to provide EXO-NET services in the USA

ResearchDx Inc is a US-based specialty contract diagnostics organisation, providing a full-suite of concept-to-market diagnostic biomarker discovery, assay development, clinical validation and IVD registration services, including for companion diagnostics

Agreement enables ResearchDx to provide EXO-NET enabled high-throughput exosome isolation, biomarker discovery and diagnostics development services to US customers

Melbourne, Australia and Irvine, CA USA, 5 September 2023 (AEST): INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ), a developer of next-generation exosome solutions and precision diagnostics, and ResearchDx Inc (ResearchDx), a Contract Diagnostics Organization (CDO) offering complete in vitro diagnostic (IVD) services, today announced a license and supply agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® exosome capture technology to enable provision of exosome isolation, biomarker discovery and diagnostics development services in the USA.



