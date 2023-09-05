Media ReleasesINOVIQ

View All INOVIQ News


INOVIQ and ResearchDx sign USA EXO-NET Services Agreement

05 Sep 2023 09:38 AM

 
  • INOVIQ and ResearchDx sign a license and supply agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® pan-exosome capture product to provide EXO-NET services in the USA
  • ResearchDx Inc is a US-based specialty contract diagnostics organisation, providing a full-suite of concept-to-market diagnostic biomarker discovery, assay development, clinical validation and IVD registration services, including for companion diagnostics
  • Agreement enables ResearchDx to provide EXO-NET enabled high-throughput exosome isolation, biomarker discovery and diagnostics development services to US customers

Melbourne, Australia and Irvine, CA USA, 5 September 2023 (AEST): INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ), a developer of next-generation exosome solutions and precision diagnostics, and ResearchDx Inc (ResearchDx), a Contract Diagnostics Organization (CDO) offering complete in vitro diagnostic (IVD) services, today announced a license and supply agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® exosome capture technology to enable provision of exosome isolation, biomarker discovery and diagnostics development services in the USA.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.