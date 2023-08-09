View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - EXO-OC Program Completes Serum Equivalence Study

Serum equivalence study confirms EXO-NET isolates extracellular vesicles (EVs) from both plasma and serum samples- enables access to large ovarian cancer serum biobanks for further research

Previously identified exosomal biomarkers were also found in long-term biobanked plasma and serum samples (14-17 years) but displayed greater variability than in recently collected plasma samples (1-5 years)

It was concluded that long-term biobanked serum samples were not suitable for exosomebased biomarker discovery and validation

Further development of EXO-OC test is now expected to commence in H2 FY24, upon sourcing suitable samples for further EXO-OC development and validation

Melbourne, Australia, 9 August 2023: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company), a developer of next-generation exosome solutions and precision diagnostics, today announced results from an equivalence study to evaluate exosome-based biomarkers and performance of the EXO-OC test algorithm in 250 paired plasma and serum samples.



