INOVIQ - Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - June 2023

Highlights:
-- Positive clinical data demonstrating SubB2M/CA15-3 test detects all-stages of breast cancer with excellent accuracy (87%), sensitivity (81%) and specificity (93%)
-- Post quarter end, INOVIQ and Promega signed a global joint marketing agreement for INOVIQ’s EXO-NET exosome capture technology and Promega Nucleic Acid purification systems
-- INOVIQ presented new EXO-NET® data at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting 2023 in Seattle, USA
-- UQ serum equivalence study for EXO-OC test delayed and expected to report in Sep quarter
-- INOVIQ received a $0.582m FY22 R&D tax incentive refund and closed the financial year with a cash balance of $7.813m
