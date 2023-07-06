Media ReleasesINOVIQ

INOVIQ and Promega announce Global Joint Marketing Agreement

06 Jul 2023 08:32 AM


Melbourne, Australia and Madison, WI USA, 6 July 2023: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ), an innovative developer of exosome solutions and precision diagnostics, and Promega Corporation (Promega), a global leader in innovative technologies, tools and?technical support?to the life sciences industry, today announced a joint marketing agreement to co-market INOVIQ’s EXO-NET® exosome capture technology and Promega Nucleic Acid purification systems worldwide.

Joint marketing agreement

INOVIQ and Promega have formalized a global joint marketing agreement that will offer world-class exosome solutions for manual and high-throughput exosome isolation and nucleic acid extraction to researchers and industry for exosome-based biomarker discovery and diagnostics development. 

