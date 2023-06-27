Media ReleasesINOVIQ

INOVIQ - Excellent Clinical Data for SubB2M/CA15-3 Breast Cancer Test

27 Jun 2023 09:15 AM


Highlights

• INOVIQ’s SubB2M/CA15-3 breast cancer test detects all-stages of breast cancer with excellent accuracy (87%), sensitivity (81%) and specificity (93%)
• The results of a comprehensive 483-sample case-control study established that INOVIQ's SubB2M/CA15-3 blood test significantly outperformed a leading approved CA15-3 test, demonstrating an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.93 compared to 0.70
• INOVIQ is finalizing its planned breast cancer monitoring study and advancing discussions with potential partners and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) for its SubB2M platform and tests

