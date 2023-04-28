View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - March 2023

Progress on EXO-NET® commercialisation with Academia and Industry

INOVIQ presented on EXO-NET and exosomes to the Preterm Birth International Collaborative #PREBIC Australasian Workshop, held on 21 March 2023 in Brisbane

SubB2M CA15-3 breast cancer test outperforms a leading commercially available CA15-3 tumour marker test

SubB2M breast cancer and ovarian cancer tests remain on-track to be launch-ready by end of H1 FY24

Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Greg Rice, awarded the prestigious Joan Hunt IFPA Senior Award in Placentology for 2023

Cash balance of $8.83m as at 31 March 2023, with final payment for settlement of legal proceedings now complete

Melbourne, Australia, 28 April 2023: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) today released its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Business Update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 (Q3 FY23).



