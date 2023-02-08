View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Positive results for SubB2M Breast Cancer Test



INOVIQ’s SubB2M-enhanced CA15.3 breast cancer test outperforms a leading commercially available CA15.3 tumour marker test

Data from a 94-serum case-control study demonstrates that INOVIQ’s SubB2M-enhanced CA15.3 blood test significantly improves diagnostic performance when compared to Roche’s Elecsys® CA15.3 II test

INOVIQ will now conduct a larger study across all-stages of breast cancer and a monitoring study for breast cancer Melbourne, Australia, 8 February 2023: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce positive results from an independent retrospective case-control study to evaluate the performance of its SubB2M-CA15.3 breast cancer test across all stages of breast cancer.



