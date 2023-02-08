Media ReleasesINOVIQ

INOVIQ - Positive results for SubB2M Breast Cancer Test

08 Feb 2023 10:07 AM


  • INOVIQ’s SubB2M-enhanced CA15.3 breast cancer test outperforms a leading commercially available CA15.3 tumour marker test
  • Data from a 94-serum case-control study demonstrates that INOVIQ’s SubB2M-enhanced CA15.3 blood test significantly improves diagnostic performance when  compared to Roche’s Elecsys® CA15.3 II test
  • INOVIQ will now conduct a larger study across all-stages of breast cancer and a monitoring study for breast cancer
Melbourne, Australia, 8 February 2023: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce positive results from an independent retrospective case-control study to evaluate the performance of its SubB2M-CA15.3 breast cancer test across all stages of breast cancer. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

