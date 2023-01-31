Media ReleasesINOVIQ

INOVIQ - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report - December 2022

31 Jan 2023 09:09 AM


Highlights

-- INOVIQ kicked off EXO-NET sales campaign in the US and reverted to a direct distribution model for hTERT sales in the US
-- Contract Research Agreement signed with Nicoya to develop SubB2M-based Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) test on the Alto™ Digital SPR instrument
-- Commenced BC95 clinical study to evaluate SubB2M-CA15.3 assay at ResearchDx, with initial data showing discrimination of both early- and late-stage breast cancer from healthy controls
-- EXO-NET® feasibility study by The University of Queensland confirms the utility of EXO-NET for isolating Extracellular Vesicle (EV) biomarkers and development of an EV-based ovarian cancer screening test
-- EXO-NET R&D and manufacturing centralised to upgraded Melbourne laboratory to streamline R&D activities and expand production capacity
-- INOVIQ settled legal proceeding related to BARD1 performance shares
-- R&D tax incentive refund of $866k received
-- Cash balance of $11.9m as at 31 December 2022

For more information, download the attached PDF.

