INOVIQ - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report - December 2022



Highlights



-- INOVIQ kicked off EXO-NET sales campaign in the US and reverted to a direct distribution model for hTERT sales in the US

-- Contract Research Agreement signed with Nicoya to develop SubB2M-based Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) test on the Alto™ Digital SPR instrument

-- Commenced BC95 clinical study to evaluate SubB2M-CA15.3 assay at ResearchDx, with initial data showing discrimination of both early- and late-stage breast cancer from healthy controls

-- EXO-NET® feasibility study by The University of Queensland confirms the utility of EXO-NET for isolating Extracellular Vesicle (EV) biomarkers and development of an EV-based ovarian cancer screening test

-- EXO-NET R&D and manufacturing centralised to upgraded Melbourne laboratory to streamline R&D activities and expand production capacity

-- INOVIQ settled legal proceeding related to BARD1 performance shares

-- R&D tax incentive refund of $866k received

-- Cash balance of $11.9m as at 31 December 2022



For more information, download the attached PDF.



