INOVIQ - Positive EXO-NET Results in Ovarian Cancer



-- EXO-NET® feasibility study completed by The University of Queensland, confirms the utility of EXO-NET for isolating Extracellular Vesicle (EV) biomarkers and development of an EV-based ovarian cancer screening test

-- Data from 97 plasma samples (ovarian cancer, benign and healthy controls) identified highly significant differences between the EV biomarker content of ovarian cancer and control samples

-- A multivariate algorithm using selected EV biomarkers achieved 92% accuracy for detection of early-stage ovarian cancers in an independent sample set

-- Next step is an analytical validation study to establish equivalence of the EV-based ovarian cancer test in plasma compared to serum from the same cohort of patients

-- INOVIQ holds the exclusive Option to license rights to the development and commercialisation of the EV-based ovarian cancer test to improve women’s health outcomes and help save lives



