INOVIQ - MST Access Diagnostics Forum Presentation

05 Dec 2022 10:34 AM


Melbourne, Australia, 5 December 2022: INOVIQLimited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) advises that CEO Dr Leearne Hinch will deliver the attached presentation to investors and shareholders at the MST Access Diagnostics Forum on 6 December 2022.

The Diagnostics Forum details and link to register for the webinar are provided below:

Date: Tuesday, 6 December 2022
Time: 10:40 AM AEDT
Registration: MST Access Diagnostics Forum

Authorised for release by Company Secretary, Mark Edwards.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

