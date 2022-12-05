INOVIQ - MST Access Diagnostics Forum Presentation

Melbourne, Australia, 5 December 2022: INOVIQLimited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) advises that CEO Dr Leearne Hinch will deliver the attached presentation to investors and shareholders at the MST Access Diagnostics Forum on 6 December 2022.
The Diagnostics Forum details and link to register for the webinar are provided below:
Date: Tuesday, 6 December 2022
Time: 10:40 AM AEDT
Registration: MST Access Diagnostics Forum
Authorised for release by Company Secretary, Mark Edwards.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document