INOVIQ - Settles Legal Proceedings

28 Nov 2022 10:50 AM

 
  • INOVIQ has settled the legal proceeding related to the BARD1 performance shares
  • Plaintiffs to receive BARD1 Lung Cancer Test IP and $1 million payment. INOVIQ retains Breast and Ovarian Cancer IP and receives 10% of future sales of BARD1 Lung Cancer Test until the expiry of relevant patents, and 5% thereafter
  • Legal Proceeding by Plaintiffs will be dismissed in accordance with agreed Court orders and no costs awarded

Melbourne, Australia, 28 November 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) advisesthat a settlement has been reached between INOVIQ and the Plaintiffs (together Tony Walker and former Executive Director and Chief Scientific Officer Dr Irmgard Irminger-Finger) related to its claim against INOVIQ announced to ASX on 24 February 2021.

