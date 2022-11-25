Media ReleasesINOVIQ

INOVIQ - Commercial and R&D Update

25 Nov 2022 09:18 AM


Key points:

-- US commercial roll out of EXO-NET® delivering strong customer interest following implementation of sales campaign by contract sales team
-- US distribution of the hTERT ICC test reverting to INOVIQ in January 2023 to enable direct sales to customers, increased margin and improved service
-- EXO-NET research, development and manufacturing centralised to INOVIQ’s Melbourne facility to streamline R&D activities and expand production capacity
-- Melbourne laboratory upgraded to enable a turn-key exosome-based biomarker discovery-to-diagnostic solution

Melbourne, Australia, 25 November 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on US commercial activities for its EXO-NET and hTERT products and new initiatives to centralise its EXO-NET research, development and manufacturing in Australia.

CEO Dr Leearne Hinch said: “INOVIQ has recently implemented several commercial initiatives in the US including the engagement of Percorso Life Sciences to provide US-based contract sales and logistics services, implementation of our first sales campaign for EXO-NET and reverting to a direct distribution model for hTERT in the US. These initiatives are expected to increase product awareness, build sales, and improve customer service for our EXO-NET and hTERT products in the US.

Additionally, EXO-NET research, development and manufacture has now been centralised to our upgraded Australian facility. Importantly, this enables us to streamline R&D activities and expand our production capacity.”

