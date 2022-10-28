View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report-September 2022

SubB2M-based Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) test to be developed with Nicoya on the Alto™ Digital SPR instrument

Contract sales force appointed via agreement with Percorso Life Sciences to accelerate sales of EXO-NET research tools in USA

U.S. Patents granted for SubB2M and hTERT technologies

SubB2M immunohistochemistry (IHC) research study detected melanoma with 91% sensitivity

Mark Edwards appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Company Secretary, effective 2 November 2022, succeeding Tony Di Pietro

Cash balance of $13.5m as at 30 September 2022; R&D tax incentive refund of $865k received post quarter end

