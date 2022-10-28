INOVIQ - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report-September 2022

-
SubB2M-based Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) test to be developed with Nicoya on the Alto™ Digital SPR instrument
Contract sales force appointed via agreement with Percorso Life Sciences to accelerate sales of EXO-NET research tools in USA
U.S. Patents granted for SubB2M and hTERT technologies
SubB2M immunohistochemistry (IHC) research study detected melanoma with 91% sensitivity
Mark Edwards appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Company Secretary, effective 2 November 2022, succeeding Tony Di Pietro
Cash balance of $13.5m as at 30 September 2022; R&D tax incentive refund of $865k received post quarter end
