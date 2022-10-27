View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Notice of Annual General Meeting



Melbourne, Australia, 27 October 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) advises that INOVIQ’s 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) is to be held at the offices of Grant Thornton, Level 22, Collins Square, Tower 5/727 Collins Street, Melbourne on Monday, 28 November 2022 at 10.00am.



The notice of meeting and proxy form (a copy of which follows) were dispatched to shareholders today in accordance with their communication preference.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



