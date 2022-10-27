Media ReleasesINOVIQ

View All INOVIQ News


INOVIQ - Notice of Annual General Meeting

27 Oct 2022 10:09 AM


Melbourne, Australia, 27 October 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) advises that INOVIQ’s 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) is to be held at the offices of Grant Thornton, Level 22, Collins Square, Tower 5/727 Collins Street, Melbourne on Monday, 28 November 2022 at 10.00am.

The notice of meeting and proxy form (a copy of which follows) were dispatched to shareholders today in accordance with their communication preference.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.