INOVIQ - Canadian Patent Granted for BARD1 Technology

27 Oct 2022 02:06 PM


Key points:

-- Canadian Patent No. 2,929,457 granted covering lung cancer diagnosis
-- IP protection in Canada for BARD1 autoantibody test for diagnosis of lung cancer in Canada

Melbourne, Australia, 27 October 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) announces that Canadian Patent 2,929,457 titled ‘Lung Cancer Diagnosis’ was issued by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

The patent claims are directed towards methods for detecting antibodies to BARD1 peptides, methods for diagnosing lung cancer and kits for lung cancer diagnosis. The patent application was filed by BARD1AG SA (a fully owned subsidiary of INOVIQ Ltd) on 5 November 2014 and is due to expire on 5 November 2034.

