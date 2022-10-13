INOVIQ to Develop SubB2M-Based Test on Nicoya SPR Platform

Highlights:
-
Contract Research Agreement signed with Nicoya to transfer, develop and evaluate a SubB2M-based Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) test on the Alto™ Digital SPR instrument
-
Nicoya has commercialised Alto, a next-generation benchtop SPR instrument for the highly sensitive detection of analytes such as proteins, antibodies, nucleic acids and sugars
-
Nicoya’s Alto has the potential to deliver in vitro diagnostic tests for use in pathology laboratories worldwide
-
The SubB2M-based SPR test measures Neu5Gc levels and will initially be developed for use as a cancer risk assessment test
INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract research agreement with Nicoya Lifesciences Inc (Nicoya) to transfer, develop and evaluate a prototype SubB2M-based test on the next generation Alto digital SPR instrument.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document