Media ReleasesINOVIQ

View All INOVIQ News


INOVIQ to Develop SubB2M-Based Test on Nicoya SPR Platform

13 Oct 2022 09:48 AM


Highlights:
 
  • Contract Research Agreement signed with Nicoya to transfer, develop and evaluate a SubB2M-based Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) test on the Alto™ Digital SPR instrument
  • Nicoya has commercialised Alto, a next-generation benchtop SPR instrument for the highly sensitive detection of analytes such as proteins, antibodies, nucleic acids and sugars
  • Nicoya’s Alto has the potential to deliver in vitro diagnostic tests for use in pathology laboratories worldwide
  • The SubB2M-based SPR test measures Neu5Gc levels and will initially be developed for use as a cancer risk assessment test

INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract research agreement with Nicoya Lifesciences Inc (Nicoya) to transfer, develop and evaluate a prototype SubB2M-based test on the next generation Alto digital SPR instrument.   

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.