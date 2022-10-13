View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ to Develop SubB2M-Based Test on Nicoya SPR Platform



Highlights:

Contract Research Agreement signed with Nicoya to transfer, develop and evaluate a SubB2M-based Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) test on the Alto™ Digital SPR instrument

Nicoya has commercialised Alto, a next-generation benchtop SPR instrument for the highly sensitive detection of analytes such as proteins, antibodies, nucleic acids and sugars

Nicoya’s Alto has the potential to deliver in vitro diagnostic tests for use in pathology laboratories worldwide

The SubB2M-based SPR test measures Neu5Gc levels and will initially be developed for use as a cancer risk assessment test

INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract research agreement with Nicoya Lifesciences Inc (Nicoya) to transfer, develop and evaluate a prototype SubB2M-based test on the next generation Alto digital SPR instrument.



