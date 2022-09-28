Media ReleasesINOVIQ

View All INOVIQ News


INOVIQ - 2022 Annual Report and update on results

28 Sep 2022 11:08 AM


INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to release its Annual Report for the 2022 financial year.

The Company reported a total comprehensive loss for the year of $6.260m in the Appendix 4E and Preliminary Financial Report on 30 August 2022. The total loss reported in the Annual Report increased to $18.225m due to an impairment charge recognised against Goodwill and an increased impairment charge for the hTERT intangible asset.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.