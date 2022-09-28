View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - 2022 Annual Report and update on results



INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to release its Annual Report for the 2022 financial year.



The Company reported a total comprehensive loss for the year of $6.260m in the Appendix 4E and Preliminary Financial Report on 30 August 2022. The total loss reported in the Annual Report increased to $18.225m due to an impairment charge recognised against Goodwill and an increased impairment charge for the hTERT intangible asset.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document