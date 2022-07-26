View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Positive SubB2M IHC Results for Melanoma



-- Immunohistochemistry (IHC) feasibility study successfully completed using INOVIQ’s SubB2M probe to aid in diagnosis of malignant melanoma in tissue samples

-- Data from 144 tissue samples in this feasibility study demonstrated that SubB2M IHC detected melanoma with 91% sensitivity and discriminated between malignant melanoma and benign skin lesions

-- INOVIQ's SubB2M technology detects the pan-cancer biomarker Neu5Gc that is found at elevated levels in multiple human cancers

-- SubB2M-based IHC applications represent a new product opportunity for SubB2M as an IHC reagent in the $1.9b IHC market

-- INOVIQ to seek partners to sublicence the further development and commercialisation of SubB2M IHC tissue-based tests



