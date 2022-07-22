View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - hTERT US Patent Granted



Highlights



-- US Patent No 11,391,738 granted covering the hTERT technology

-- Provides further IP protection for hTERT in the USA for cancer applications beyond bladder cancer



Melbourne, Australia, 22 July 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) announces that United States of America Patent No 11,391,738 entitled ‘Method of detecting cancer’ was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office to Sienna Cancer Diagnostic Ltd, a subsidiary of INOVIQ.



US patent 11,391,738 is due to expire on 11 March 2035 and claims use of the Company’s telomerase antibody to resolve inconclusive cytology and detect malignant cells.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document