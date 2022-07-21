Media ReleasesINOVIQ

INOVIQ Engages Sales Team to Accelerate EXO-NET Roll-out

21 Jul 2022 08:46 AM


-- INOVIQ engages US-based Percorso Life Sciences to provide contract sales force and logistics services to accelerate commercial roll-out of EXO-NET® products in the USA
-- Contract sales force covers the key East-Coast, West-Coast and Mid-West US regions
-- Services include marketing, sales, inventory, logistics and warehousing of EXO-NET research tools to academia and biopharma customers
-- Engagement in line with INOVIQ’s strategy to first commercialise EXO-NET as a research tool in the global exosome research market, which is expected to reach US$661 million by 2026, with US representing 41.5% of market 

Melbourne, Australia, 21 July 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has engaged US-based Percorso Life Sciences LLC (Percorso) under a Services Agreement to provide contract sales and logistics services, accelerating the commercial roll-out of INOVIQ’s EXO-NET research products in the USA.

CEO Dr Leearne Hinch said: “This agreement with Percorso Life Sciences is a key step toward driving our EXO-NET research tool sales in the largest geographic market segment for exosome research products globally. It signals a ramp up in our commercial focus for EXO-NET and is another important milestone for INOVIQ. It also expands access to potential collaboration opportunities for exosome-based diagnostic and therapeutic applications. 

