View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - SubB2M US Patent Grant and Program Update



Melbourne, Australia, 1 July 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) announces that United States of America Patent No 11,371,033 entitled ‘Subtilase cytotoxin B subunit mutant’ was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office to Griffith University and the University of Adelaide. The patent covers the SubB2M technology and INOVIQ Ltd holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the SubB2M intellectual property for diagnostic applications.



US patent 11,371,033 is due to expire on 9 July 2038 and claims modified SubB proteins capable of binding N-glycolylneuraminic acid (Neu5Gc) and variants and fragments thereof, such as SubB2M. This US patent grant follows the recent grant of an Australian patent for the SubB2M technology (ASX: 3 May 2022).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document