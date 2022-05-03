View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Australian Patent Granted for SubB2M Technology



* AU Patent No 2017358401 granted covering the SubB2M technology

* Provides IP protection in Australia for SubB2M-based diagnostics



INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) announces that Australian Patent No 2017358401 entitled “Subtilase cytotoxin B subunit mutant” was issued by IP Australia to Griffith University and the University of Adelaide. The patent covers the SubB2M technology and INOVIQ Ltd holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the SubB2M intellectual property for diagnostic applications.



CEO Dr Leearne Hinch said: “This patent enforces intellectual property protection in Australia for INOVIQ’s SubB2M-based diagnostics pipeline for monitoring of breast and ovarian cancers. This is the first patent granted for the SubB2M technology patent family.”



Australian patent 2017358401 is due to expire on 9 November 2037 and claims modified SubB proteins capable of binding N-glycolylneuraminic acid (Neu5Gc) and variants and fragments thereof, such as SubB2M.



