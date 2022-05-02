Media ReleasesINOVIQ

INOVIQ Key Manufacturing Agreement to Advance SubB2M tests

02 May 2022 08:36 AM


* INOVIQ has executed a Master Manufacturing Agreement with MP Biomedicals for production of the SubB2M protein for the Company’s SubB2M-based tests
* INOVIQ’s SubB2M technology detects the pan-cancer biomarker Neu5Gc found at elevated levels in multiple human cancers
* SubB2M-based tests are in-development for multiple uses including monitoring breast and ovarian cancers, and for a general health panel
* MP Biomedicals is a global supplier of life science and diagnostic products
* Agreement with MP Biomedicals enables production of cGMP protein for commercial SubB2M tests and represents a key milestone for INOVIQ  

Melbourne, Australia, 2 May 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Master Manufacturing Agreement with MP Biomedicals, a global supplier of life science and diagnostic products, for the contract manufacture of INOVIQ’s proprietary SubB2M protein.  

