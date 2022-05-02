View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ Key Manufacturing Agreement to Advance SubB2M tests



* INOVIQ has executed a Master Manufacturing Agreement with MP Biomedicals for production of the SubB2M protein for the Company’s SubB2M-based tests

* INOVIQ’s SubB2M technology detects the pan-cancer biomarker Neu5Gc found at elevated levels in multiple human cancers

* SubB2M-based tests are in-development for multiple uses including monitoring breast and ovarian cancers, and for a general health panel

* MP Biomedicals is a global supplier of life science and diagnostic products

* Agreement with MP Biomedicals enables production of cGMP protein for commercial SubB2M tests and represents a key milestone for INOVIQ



Melbourne, Australia, 2 May 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Master Manufacturing Agreement with MP Biomedicals, a global supplier of life science and diagnostic products, for the contract manufacture of INOVIQ’s proprietary SubB2M protein.



