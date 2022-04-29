View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report - March 2022



* Collaboration with the University of Queensland (UQ) expanded to develop a worldfirst exosome-based ovarian cancer screening test

* ResearchDx, a US-based specialty contract diagnostics organisation, engaged to undertake further development and validation of SubB2M-based tests in the USA

* New funding awarded under MTPConnect’s Biomedical Translation Bridge (BTB) program to support development of INOVIQ’s SubB2M immunoassays for cancer detection

* Paper by researchers at the Institute for Glycomics, Griffith University and University of Adelaide evaluating the use of INOVIQ’s SubB2M technology in breast cancer published in BMC Cancer journal

* CSO co-authors Scientific Statement published by leading authority, The Endocrine Society, on the role of extracellular vesicles as biomarkers of disease

* Patents granted for BARD1 technology protecting BARD1 autoantibody assays for detection of breast and ovarian cancer in the USA and lung cancer in Brazil

* Cash balance of $17.3m as at 31 March 2022, representing 13 quarters of funding at current cash burn rate



