INOVIQ Engages ResearchDX to Develop & Validate SubB2M-Tests



* INOVIQ’s SubB2M technology detects the pan-cancer biomarker Neu5Gc found at elevated levels in multiple human cancers

* SubB2M-based tests are in early development for multiple uses including monitoring of breast and ovarian cancers, and for a general health panel

* ResearchDx, a US-based specialty contract diagnostics organisation, will undertake further development and validation of SubB2M-based tests

* Key milestones met to transfer SubB2M-based tests to an accredited CRO for commercial development and also for a potential LDT laboratory partner in the USA



