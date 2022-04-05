Media ReleasesINOVIQ

INOVIQ Engages ResearchDX to Develop & Validate SubB2M-Tests

05 Apr 2022 08:33 AM


* INOVIQ’s SubB2M technology detects the pan-cancer biomarker Neu5Gc found at elevated levels in multiple human cancers
* SubB2M-based tests are in early development for multiple uses including monitoring of breast and ovarian cancers, and for a general health panel
* ResearchDx, a US-based specialty contract diagnostics organisation, will undertake further development and validation of SubB2M-based tests
* Key milestones met to transfer SubB2M-based tests to an accredited CRO for commercial development and also for a potential LDT laboratory partner in the USA 

