INOVIQ & UQ Collaborate on Exosome-based Ovarian Cancer Test

01 Apr 2022 08:26 AM


* INOVIQ and The University of Queensland (UQ) expand collaboration to develop a world-first exosome-based ovarian cancer screening test
* UQ to develop exosome-based blood test for the earlier detection of ovarian cancer under a $2.7m Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) grant
* INOVIQ to provide its EXO-NET® technology for fast, accurate and scalable exosome isolation in thousands of blood samples
* INOVIQ has the exclusive option to license rights to the development and commercialisation of UQ’s exosome-based early detection test for ovarian cancer to improve women’s health outcomes and help save lives 

Melbourne, Australia, 1 April 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is excited to announce that it has expanded its collaboration with The University of Queensland (UQ) to develop a world-first exosome-based ovarian cancer screening test.

