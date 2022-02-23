View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Brazilian Patent Issued for Lung & Colorectal Cancer



-- Brazilian patent granted covering use of BARD1 isoforms in lung and colorectal cancer

-- Protects a BARD1 autoantibody test for detection of lung or colorectal cancer



Melbourne, Australia, 23 February 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that Brazilian Patent 112013003506 titled ‘BARD1 isoforms in lung and colorectal cancer and use thereof’ was issued by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).



The issued BR 112013003506 has claims directed towards the sequence of various BARD1 isoforms specific to lung and colorectal cancer, a method for detecting the presence of the specific BARD1 isoforms, and a method for discriminating lung cancer and colorectal cancer in body fluids. The patent application was filed by Université De Genève (UNIGE) and Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève (HUG) on 17 August 2011 and is due to expire on 8 February 2032. INOVIQ (via its fully owned subsidiary BARD1AG SA) has an exclusive global license to the commercial rights to this intellectual property from UNIGE/HUG.



CEO Dr Leearne Hinch said: “There is an important unmet medical need for non-invasive, accurate and reliable tests for earlier detection of lung cancer to improve health outcomes.



This patent provides IP protection for a potential BARD1 autoantibody test for lung cancer in Brazil.” This BARD1 patent family now has thirteen granted patents enforcing protection in Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Singapore and the USA.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document